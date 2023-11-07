Call of Duty is collaborating with Burger King in 20 countries around the world for a special operator skin and more in Modern Warfare 3, so I hope you’re hungry.

The promotion kicks off on Nov. 7, just a few days before the release of Modern Warfare 3, to give hungry gamers some free loot along with their lunch. The home of the Whopper is now also the home of CoD, depending on where you live in the world.

Some Burger Kings around the world are even getting a full-fledged CoD makeover, like this one in Puerto Rico, posted by Twitter/X user @MarsikBatman. The whole building’s exterior and interior is decked out in MW3’s red color scheme and even has Captain Price on the walls.

In the US, MW3 has teamed up with Little Caesars for a pizza operator skin. But in 20 other regions, the special limited time operator skin is a Burger Town King, wearing an outfit inspired by the the CoD-equivalent of Burger King and his very own crown.

If you want to get some cool CoD loot along with your lunch, here’s how to get the MW3 Burger King rewards.

How to claim MW3 Burger King rewards

Hungry for free loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Reddit

MW3’s Burger King (or Hungry Jack’s in some countries) promotion includes loot when you purchase a special limited time meal, but it’s only available in select countries.

Related How to get the Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars operator skin and double XP codes

If you live in one of the eligible countries, simply purchase the Call of Duty meal from a participating location and you will receive a code that you can enter on the CoD website. But you will need to make multiple purchases to earn all the loot, including the Burger Town King operator skin.

What do you get from MW3 Burger King promo?

The first eligible purchase includes:

Burger Town calling card

Burger Town emblem

One hour of double XP

The second purchase includes:

Burger Town King operator skin

One hour of double XP

All MW3 Burger King eligible countries

Price looks hungry. Image via Activision

Here’s the full list of all countries taking part in the Burger King MW3 promotion:

Netherlands

Dominican Republic

Australia

Spain

Austria

Puerto Rico

Peru

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Honduras

Uruguay

Ecuador

Venezuela

Costa Rica

Aruba

Paraguay

Panama

Nicaragua

Martinique

How to buy the MW3 Burger King operator skin

If you don’t live in one of the eligible countries above, it’s a bummer, but you’re not completely out of luck. If you don’t have a generous friend who lives in one of the countries above, then you can bust out your credit card and hope for the best.

Many people will look to sell their codes online on websites like eBay, but be careful of getting scammed. Ask for proof if you can, and buyer beware. Good luck out there, soldier.