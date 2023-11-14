When is the first Double XP Weekend for Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is sticking to its traditional live service model, which means that Double XP Weekends are a given. When can players expect the first MW3 2XP Weekend to arrive?

A Double Weekend XP is always a fun time with users frantically piling into CoD over a three to four day span, taking advantage of the generous XP boosts provided by the developers.

This is an enormous help when it comes to leveling up various aspects of your CoD account. With the hype for MW3 season one building faster than a lead in a one-sided game of Hardpoint, here’s the latest on the first Double XP Weekend for Modern Warfare 3.

Do we know when the first Double XP Weekend for MW3 is?

Your performances and XP will be twice the usual. | Image via Activision.

At this moment, we officially do not know when the first Double Weekend for MW3 is. However, as with MW2, Vanguard, and Black Ops Cold War, we expect the first Double XP Weekend to drop around early to mid-December.

It’s likely that season one will begin, and it will take a week or so for the dust to settle. Then, a Double XP Weekend is usually dropped not long before Christmas.

Keep checking back to this guide for more information as Activision could spring a Double XP Weekend out of nowhere.

What is Double XP Weekend in MW3?

During a Double XP Weekend, the developers enable twice the amount of XP that can be earned compared to normal. This means your player rank, weapons, and even the Battle Pass, will increase twice as fast as they would during normal play.

Now, the nature of the Double XP earned will vary from event to event. Sometimes it will just be 2XP for ranks, occasionally a Double XP Weekend will give twice as much XP for weapon levels—imperative if you want to unlock MW3‘s best guns and create the best loadouts.

What you want to look out for and do not miss at all costs though is the bumper weekends. I’m talking double-level XP, weapon XP, and Battle Pass XP. They’re rare, and give me a case of big anime eyes when they’re announced.