Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s newest weapon is a marksman rifle, and many players likely already have a ton of attachments unlocked to use on it in battle royale.

“Like the KV Broadside, released earlier in season two, the Tempus Torrent has the unique property of being a new weapon on an existing platform from the Modern Warfare 2 launch,” Activision said. “That means most attachments that were unlocked for the M4 Platform can be used on this weapon, so be sure to unlock everything from that platform to ensure maximum versatility when the Tempus Torrent becomes available.”

Any Warzone 2 player who’s been dropping in for more than a few weeks likely has a ton of attachments for the M4 Platform already, so you may be good to go without having to level the gun much at all.

With that in mind, here’s the best loadout to use with the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2.

Best Tempus Torrent loadout to use in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 14″ Chroma LRS

14″ Chroma LRS Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Why this is the best Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone 2

The Tempus Torrent hits very hard, but it kicks almost just as hard. You really need to be patient and pace your shots at range with this marksman rifle from the M4 Platform, because you will easily be shooting at the sky if you try to fire it too quickly.

You should be able to break armor pretty reliably at medium range with just a few shots, especially if you’re hitting headshots. With the AIM-OP V4 optic, however, you’ll still be able to hold your own in close combat, so you can use this loadout on Ashika Island just as well as Al Mazrah in BR.

The 14″ Chroma LRS barrel offers a lot in sound suppression, bullet velocity, damage range, and hip fire accuracy, but with some big trade-offs, including the fact that it blocks adding any muzzle attachments.

If this barrel doesn’t work for you, consider swapping it out for the 24″ Outreach 4 and throw on a Polarfire-S attachment in the muzzle slot for similar effects, but with the loss of another attachment elsewhere.

Best perk package for Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time and Battle Hardened, Focus, Ghost

Double Time is a necessity in Warzone 2, and so is Battle Hardened, at least until stuns and flash grenades are nerfed. When using a marksman rifle, you can never go wrong with Focus, and Ghost is always nice to make sure you remain in stealth mode when approaching enemies.

Best equipment for Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash

Flash Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Successfully tagging an enemy with a flash grenade will leave them partially blinded, allowing you to pick them off from a safe distance as they flail around. You can then use a Throwing Knife to finish them off from afar once downed, or use a semtex to flush enemies out of hiding spots.