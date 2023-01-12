There’s no shortage of cool guns to choose from and use in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2, but light machine guns are always a strong choice for battle royale due to their large magazines and potential for high damage output.

The RAPP H is one of the stronger LMGs in the game and it’s unlocked by ranking up the Lachmann-556 to level 16. So, it’ll take some work to procure the gun, but once you have it and have some attachments for it, it becomes one of the better options in either Warzone 2 or MW2.

This is the best loadout to run on the RAPP H in Warzone 2 battle royale.

Best RAPP H loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70g Recoil Steadiness: -9.00gr

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Recoil Steadiness: +1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in

Lachmann TCG-10

Why this is the best RAPP H loadout in Warzone 2

The RAPP H is a pretty solid weapon by default, as are most of the guns within the Lachmann Meer weapon platform in MW2 and Warzone 2. Retaining the same kind of body shape as all Lachmann guns, it’s similarly steady and accurate in its full-auto fire, even for an LMG.

These attachments, however, will make it even more accurate for firing at the kinds of ranges you will be shooting enemies at on Al Mazrah. This loadout buffs the RAPP’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, all while only negating a tiny bit of mobility and handling.

Best perk package for RAPP H in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

There may come a day when Warzone 2 players are able to select their own combination of perks. But it is not this day. For now, the best option for basically any general-purpose loadout is to use Specter for the combo of Double Time and Ghost.

Best equipment for RAPP H in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Stun grenades are kind of overpowered in Warzone 2 as it currently stands. If you’ve ever gotten hit with one (you probably have), then you know how long you are incapacitated by one, so make sure to do the same to your opponents and then send them back to the lobby with a well-placed throwing knife.