Best Lockwood MK2 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s vast array of weaponry offers something for pretty much any player’s kind of play style of choice. There are weapons for running and gunning, camping like a true “Sentinel,” or quickscoping like a montage-maker.

Weapons in the marksman rifle archetype seem to fall somewhere in between fast-paced run-and-gun and quickscope connoisseur. You can do a little bit of both, or strengthen each kind of style, by heading into the Gunsmith to throw on some funky attachments to buff and nerf the gun’s statistics.

The Lockwood MK2 is described as “a high-power, lever-action rifle with old-west sentiments and modern-day aesthetics” in-game. So basically, if you ever wanted to run around in Call of Duty like you were John Marston from Red Dead Redemption, you can now do so.

Here’s the best way to load up your class and set up your loadout for success with the Lockwood MK2 in MW2.

Best Lockwood MK2 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

25″ Buffalo Barrel Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x or Slimline Pro/other red dot

SP-X 80 6.6x or Slimline Pro/other red dot Stock: Cut Off Stock Mod

Cut Off Stock Mod Lever: Longhorn Lever

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

The loadout for the Lockwood MK2 highly depends on your playstyle with the lever-action marksman rifle. In general, you want to be able to aim down sights quickly, but it can be used for both close to mid-range and long-range scenarios.

Use the optic slot to further customize your build. If you want to strike from a distance, then something like the SP-X 60 6.6x scope will be for you. If not, either remove the optic entirely and stick with the iron sights, or go for something with a bit more accuracy like a Cronen Mini Red Dot Sight.

Either way, the Lockwood MK2 tears through ammunition, so you can use one of your starting perk slots on Scavenger and a Field Upgrade for a Munitions Box to keep your weapon loaded and your kills piling up.