Best SP-R 208 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

With 51 weapons to choose from at launch, Modern Warfare 2’s roster of guns is daunting to think about, especially when you enjoy varied playstyles.

The SP-R 208 is a returning gun in MW2, first introduced into the franchise during season six of the first Modern Warfare. In this game, it’s designated as a marksman rifle, and it’s one of the early favorites for fans of the sniper-like sub-genre of guns.

Leveling the SP-R 208 is also necessary if you want to unlock the rest of the guns in the Bryson Long Rifle platform, which includes the SA-B 50, the LA-B 330, and SP-X 80, so it’s good to know the best way to play with it.

Here’s the best class and loadout for the SP-R 208 in MW2.

Best SP-R 208 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

12.5″ Carbon Barrel Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Aim-Assist 406 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Secondary: Preferred pistol, SMG or AR in Overkill class

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex or Claymore

Perk Package: Battle Hardened/Overkill and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

The SP-R 208 has some pretty solid iron sights, so you can choose to run with no attachment in the optic slot if you’re looking to use the gun at close to mid-range, but this loadout is built more for long-range engagements as the marksman rifles are traditionally used for.

This set of attachments will boost the SP-R’s fire rate, range, and accuracy, and the rest of the class is built around maximizing that sort of playstyle. Battle Hardened is a must unless you feel like being stunned for the majority of your match, and the gun burns through ammo pretty quickly so we suggest Scavenger as well. But if you want a second primary, Overkill is a perk to run with instead.