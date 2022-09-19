Best M4 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty is back in the Modern Warfare universe, so everyone’s favorite modern era weapons are back on the menu, including the M4 assault rifle.

The M4’s in-game description in Modern Warfare 2 calls it a “reliable workhorse” that is a “jack of all trades that performs well in most combat scenarios.” It’s a fitting way to describe the rifle, which has become a mainstay in modern day FPS games—and for good reason.

The M4 may not be as flashy as some of the other available weapon options in Modern Warfare 2, but it gets the job done in a variety of situations. And with the Gunsmith, you can kit it out specifically for the way you like to play the game.

In the earliest days of MW2, the M4 is one of the best options in the game. It may receive a nerf or be surpassed by other assault rifles later in the game’s life cycle, but for now, it’s one of the kings of online combat in CoD.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the always-reliable M4 in MW2.

Best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Comp

Forge-TAC Castle Comp Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

This all-purpose class will keep you in the fight across multiple different game modes in MW2. Of the attachments available in the Gunsmith in the beta, this is the best set you can currently equip.

These five attachments will increase multiple facets of the M4’s kit, including its damage, range, and recoil control, while only suffering a tiny bit in the handling department.