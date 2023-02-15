This is what you need to rise in the ranks.

Ranked play has finally arrived in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, adding another layer of accomplishments for CoD players to chase down in multiplayer.

The camo grind has been over for a while for most players, so the new grind begins in the ranked ladder. Offering several skill divisions, rewards, and bragging rights for players to hop online for, the hours will be long and the sweat will be aplenty.

If you’re hopping into MW2’s ranked play, you’re going to need a loadout that will keep you on top of your game and on top of the leaderboards. That’s what we’re here for.

Here are the best loadouts and classes to run with in MW2’s ranked play, keeping in mind all of the restricted weapons and items.

Best SMG MW2 ranked play loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 Weight: +0.15 oz Length: +0.16 in

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: KAS-1 381mm Weight: +0.10 lb Length: +0.40 in

KAS-1 381mm Stock: Otrezat Stock Weight: -1.16 oz Length: -0.31 in

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 Weight: +0.80 oz Length: 0.00 in

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip Weight: -0.23 oz Width: -0.45 in

True-TAC Grip

Secondary: Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Semtex

Perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands

Field Upgrades: Dead Silence and Trophy System

If you want to climb the ranks as an SMG player in MW2’s ranked ladder, this is the loadout to start with. It’s the standard setup for even the best SMG slayers in the world in the CDL, and it will serve you just fine when making the climb to Iridescent rank.

Make sure to use Dead Silence on approach, and save up your Trophy System for holding down objectives. As the SMG player, you should be at or around the objective in Hardpoint and Control, and protecting yourself and your team from incoming explosives is key.

Best assault rifle MW2 ranked play loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy Weight: -0.10 oz Length: +0.10 in

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Weight: 0.50 lb Length: +0.40 in

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip Weight: +0.80 oz Length: +0.40 in

FTAC Tiger Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Weight: +0.70 g Load: 0.00 gr

5.56 High Velocity

Secondary: Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Frag

Perks: Bomb Squad and Double Time, Focus

Field Upgrades: Dead Silence and Trophy System

Assault rifle players, this is the one for you. Hardpoint anchors will want to be able to post up with a TAQ-56 like this that has buffs to its range, accuracy, and recoil control. This is the go-to weapon for CDL pros, so it’ll work just fine in the hands of ranked players everywhere.

This setup works in any of ranked play’s three modes, but is especially handy in Search and Destroy where playstyles are slower and more methodical. The TAQ-56 dominates at range, so keep your distance and you should be ranking up in no time.