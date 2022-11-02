Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

With eight submachine guns to choose from at launch, fans of fast-paced FPS gameplay are having a field day in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While it can be difficult to figure out how to gain access to some of the guns, a few are available right at the outset with no work involved.

Described in-game as “a maneuverable submachine gun with moderate recoil,” the VEL 46 is one of the first SMGs made available to players when they begin their MW2 multiplayer journey.

The VEL 46 is the MP7 of classic CoD games under a new name, so fans of that weapon will feel right at home with its familiar iron sights and recoil feedback. Although it’s a starting weapon, it’s still one of the better options for SMG players and run-and-gunners to use in their primary loadout slot.

Here’s the best loadout to use with the VEL 46 in MW2.

Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: LM Series-7

LM Series-7 Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Underbarrel: Operator Forerip

Operator Forerip Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The VEL 46 really doesn’t need too much help in the way of attachments. It’s already quite strong at close to mid-range, boasts a base magazine of 40 rounds, and doesn’t have much recoil to speak of. Its biggest issue is lack of range, but that’s to be expected when it comes to an SMG.

This set of attachments for the VEL 46 will buff its accuracy and handling, keeping you in the fight with strong hipfire. It’s an excellent build for running and gunning in objective-based game modes like Hardpoint, Headquarters, or Domination.