Best TAQ-56 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Arguably the best part of Call of Duty returning to the modern era in Modern Warfare 2 is its sprawling roster of real-world, modern weaponry.

One of the state of the art guns, albeit with a very different name likely due to copyright issues, is the TAQ-56. The assault rifle in the Tactique Verte weapon platform in MW2 is based on the FN SCAR-L, a favorite AR from previous CoD titles.

“With a high fire rate and combat flexibility, the TAQ-56 is a full-auto rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm,” the gun’s in-game description reads. Statistics-wise, the TAQ features a lower fire rate, accuracy, recoil control, mobility, and handling than the current favorite in the M4, so it feels different in every way. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the worse option.

Here’s the best way to load up and roll out with the TAQ-56.

Best TAQ-56 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

This set of attachments will offer some big buffs to the TAQ-56, putting it on par or even better than the M4, according to some players. Its accuracy will feel a huge boon, along with its damage, range, and recoil control, so you should be able to stay in lockstep with other assault rifle players when jumping into multiplayer matches.

You’ll feel some penalties to the gun’s mobility and handling, but the TAQ-56 is not built for running and gunning like a Lachmann Sub or Vaznev-9K. This gun is for AR players who want to hold down a position and gun down enemies at mid-range or further.