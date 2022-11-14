Best LM-S class setup in the Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s weapon platform system has created a lot of discussion, whether it be players talking about which guns they want to unlock first or general disdain for the process.

One of the positives of the new system is getting players to use weapons they wouldn’t normally try out or finding ones within the branches of a weapon they do enjoy that they then decide to give a shot.

The LM-S is part of the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform, meaning that it’s basically the marksman rifle cousin of the MP5. But that’s about the only similarity that this weapon has with its SMG brother.

Described in-game as “a highly accurized semi-automatic rifle available to military and police,” the LM-S is unlocked by ranking up the Lachmann-762 battle rifle to level 17. You can then use the LM-S, which has “precision manufacturing” that “provides unmatched accuracy for long-range engagements.”

Here’s a solid set of five attachments to run on your LM-S in MW2 multiplayer matches.

Best LM-S class setup in the MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

The LM-S marksman rifle is semi-automatic, so it’s a difficult weapon to run and gun with online when facing off against players with fast-firing submachine guns, assault rifles, or shotguns that will blow you away at close range. You need to keep your distance when using this gun.

Consider your positioning at all times while using a marksman rifle in MW2. You may want to post up and mount yourself on walls or corners, allowing yourself some extra help with the recoil you’ll face when trying to fire off shots in rapid succession.