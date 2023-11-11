The best KVD Enforcer loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

When it comes to fitting the consistent one-to-two tap mold for marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the KVD Enforcer appears to be one of the top candidates.

Described in-game as having “excellent recoil control for rapid follow-up shots” thanks to its lightweight construction, the KVD Enforcer is perhaps the most well-rounded offering of the four MW3 marksman rifles, which makes sense considering it’s the first of the bunch that players have available to them.

Here is the best KVD Enforcer loadout in MW3.

Best KVD Enforcer loadout and class setup in MW3

You might want to slap a camo on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best attachments for KVD Enforcer in MW3

With MW3 seemingly having one of the slower general TTKs in Call of Duty history, it makes it all that more important to be able to land your shots and have a weapon that rewards you for doing so. That being said, the KVD Enforcer can absolutely be a two-shot machine in the right hands, though its semi-automatic properties mean it likely won’t appeal to most players’ playstyles.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Demo TL20 Recoil Grip

Demo TL20 Recoil Grip Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

With these attachments, this loadout aims to make the KVD Enforcer easier to use all around by adding an optic and upping its magazine capacity, as well as elevating its recoil control and bullet velocity. Thanks to red dots also being back in familiar fashion on the minimap in MW3, it’s also wise to use this particular muzzle since it conceals your positioning.

Best class setup for KVD Enforcer in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: A.C.S., Dead Silence, or Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

To make your hunting skills all the more deadly, the Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boosts, and Ghost T/V Camo each make a ton of sense since you’ll ideally want to be aiming in from a distance in all fights with this type of weapon.

Meanwhile, feel free to keep it simple with the vest, tactical, and lethal options, while the A.C.S., Dead Silence, and Trophy System all seem like especially strong options depending on how willing you are to play the objective.