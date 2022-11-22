Best SA-B 50 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sniper and marksman rifles. If you are a long-range combat enthusiast, then these precision weapons are the way to go. Players won’t have all of these guns from the start and must level up quickly to unlock them. The SA-B 50 is one of the best marksman rifles in the game, and this weapon unlocks when you progress with the SP-R 208 to level 13.

The SA-B 50 is a part of the Bryson long-range rifle platform. The in-game description of this weapon says “optimized for speed and precision, the SA-B 50 bolt-action rifle features a pistol grip and lightweight frame for increased maneuverability.” The SA-B 50 falls short in the fire rate and recoil control department. Its handling and mobility, however, trumps every other marksman rifle.

If you are looking to build a quick-scoping class setup, then the SA-B 50 is the perfect weapon. We highly recommend players level it up quickly to unlock its weapon-tuning feature. To level up quickly, use double weapon XP tokens and play game modes like Free-For-All, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination. Once unlocked, you can tune the attachments to suit your preference.

Here are the best attachments to use with the SA-B 50 marksman rifle in MW2.

Best SA-B 50 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Luca Bandera Scope

: Luca Bandera Scope Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt

: FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition: .308 High Velocity

Secondary: Pistol, or SMG with the Overkill perk

Tactical: Stim

Lethal: Drill Charge

Perk Packages: Overkill and Double Time, Spotter, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Deployable Cover and Dead Silence

The SA-B 50 is a powerful marksman rifle, especially if you are adept at getting headshots. Despite its base stats, you can equip these attachments and tune them accordingly. The SA-B 50 becomes unstoppable if you are moving around and covering off-angles. Field Upgrades like Dead Silence allow players to move around the map without getting detected.

Related: How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Similarly, with a Deployable Cover, you can place it down in an area and mount the rifle on it to get some clean shots. The setup above doesn’t feature a muzzle, but players are encouraged to experiment with it as they deem fit. You can swap out the ammunition for a muzzle attachment.

As for the secondary weapon, it’s best to carry an SMG to cover close-range combat since opponents will always push a sniper’s hideout.