Best EBR-14 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s 50-plus weapons on offer are chock full of potential for experimentation in the Gunsmith. While assault rifles and SMGs take the spotlight, marksman rifles like the EBR-14 are worth your time and double XP tokens as well.

The EBR-14 is part of the Ordnance weapon platform in MW2, which is currently home to just one other weapon in the SO-14 battle rifle. The EBR-14 marksman rifle is a semi-automatic gun that used 7.62x41mm NATO rounds “and balances fire rate with long-range lethality,” according to its description in-game.

While MW2 multiplayer is built for running and gunning, the EBR-14 and other guns like it in the marksman rifle class reward a different kind of playstyle, like slowly checking corners and hard-aiming at sightlines throughout the game’s many locales.

Here’s the best setup to use for the EBR-14 in MW2.

Best EBR-14 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 20-Round Mag

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

The EBR-14 is extremely situational in MW2. For multiplayer games in MW2 in general, you’re better off with a fully-automatic gun like an assault rifle or SMG, especially in objective game modes. But if you like to post up and pick off enemies at a distance, then marksman rifles like the EBR-14 could be right up your alley.

Keep that kind of playstyle in mind when using this set of attachments, because they will result in some negative effects on both mobility and handling, limiting your ability to swiftly travel around the map. They will, however, buff the gun’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning it into a one or two-shot kill to the torso or above at mid-range.

As for the rest of the loadout you can run with the EBR-14, focus on speed and mobility with perks like Double Time and Fast Hands to help compensate for the gun’s cumbersome nature. Quick Fix will keep you healed up and in the fight, and the Dead Silence Field Upgrade will give you the ability to skulk around quickly and quietly.