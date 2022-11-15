Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them.

These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.

The mastery camo challenges are slightly different this year than in past iterations of CoD with a shorter unlock time for Gold and more levels after Platinum. Regardless of which weapons the player is trying to level up, they will eventually have to overcome the dreaded longshot challenge. To make the challenge easier, here are all of the distances needed to qualify for a longshot kill in MW2.

Longshot kill distances in Modern Warfare 2

For the longshot challenges, marksman rifles, snipers, and assault rifles all have the same distance needed. This means that longshots may be easier for marksman and sniper rifles but may be more difficult for regular assault rifles. To obtain a longshot kill with these rifles, the game will require players to get a kill from at least 60 meters away. For submachine guns, the distance is cut in half, meaning players will have to get kills at just 30 meters away for it to count.

It can be difficult to differentiate a longshot from a regular kill, but MW2 has an added feature that allows players to ensure they got a longshot kill with these weapons. When a longshot kill is earned, the game will have an experience pop-up that reads “longshot” followed by the distance. The distance is under the requirement for the challenge.