Here are the reported camo challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next main title in the CoD series, giving fans another entry into the popular Modern Warfare story. Fans can expect the classic multiplayer to return, providing another fun experience full of unique challenges, cosmetics, and modes.
Unlocking camos for weapons has become a standard part of the multiplayer experience, requiring players to complete various challenges to customize their loadout. MW2 will also feature various challenges for each type of weapon, ensuring players will have a significant grind to unlock all camo types. Some simply require you to kill enemies, while others force players to crouch or shoot enemies from a distance.
Data miners have found the new camo challenges for MW2, according to Insider Gaming. The following challenges are based on this report and are subject to change when MW2 releases on Oct. 28. But expect similar challenges if you want to unlock gold, diamond, and the secret rarest camo awarded for unlocking all camos for every weapon.
Here is a list of the reported Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges.
Assault rifle camo challenges
- 800 kills
- 125 headshots
- 160 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)
- 75 hipfire kills
- 100 Longshots
- 100 Mounted kills
- 180 full attachment kills
- 50 reload kills
- 110 no attachment kills
- 35 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)
SMG camo challenges
- 500 kills
- 100 headshots
- 110 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)
- 100 hipfire kills
- 50 Longshots
- 50 Mounted kills
- 250 full attachment kills
- 40 reload kills
- 75 no attachment kills
- 25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)
LMG camo challenges
- 525 kills
- 75 headshots
- 65 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)
- 45 hipfire kills
- 45 Longshots
- 45 Mounted kills
- 180 full attachment kills
- 30 double kills
- 75 no attachment kills
- 25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)
Shotgun camo challenges
- 400 kills
- 65 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)
- 75 hipfire kills
- 50 Pointblank kills
- 50 headshots
- 100 full attachment kills
- 30 reload kills
- 110 no attachment kills
- 30 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)
Sniper camo challenges
- 450 kills
- 60 headshots
- 50 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)
- 50 one-shot kills
- 50 Longshots
- 45 holding breath kills
- 150 full attachment kills
- 25 double kills
- 75 no attachment kills
- 25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)
Pistol camo challenges
- 250 kills
- 50 headshots
- 40 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)
- 30 hipfire kills
- 30 Longshots
- 25 reload kills
- 110 full attachment kills
- 25 double kills
- 75 no attachment kills
- 25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)
This article will be updated when MW2’s camo challenges are confirmed.