Here are the reported camo challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next main title in the CoD series, giving fans another entry into the popular Modern Warfare story. Fans can expect the classic multiplayer to return, providing another fun experience full of unique challenges, cosmetics, and modes.

Unlocking camos for weapons has become a standard part of the multiplayer experience, requiring players to complete various challenges to customize their loadout. MW2 will also feature various challenges for each type of weapon, ensuring players will have a significant grind to unlock all camo types. Some simply require you to kill enemies, while others force players to crouch or shoot enemies from a distance.

Data miners have found the new camo challenges for MW2, according to Insider Gaming. The following challenges are based on this report and are subject to change when MW2 releases on Oct. 28. But expect similar challenges if you want to unlock gold, diamond, and the secret rarest camo awarded for unlocking all camos for every weapon.

Here is a list of the reported Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges.

Assault rifle camo challenges

800 kills

125 headshots

160 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)

75 hipfire kills

100 Longshots

100 Mounted kills

180 full attachment kills

50 reload kills

110 no attachment kills

35 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)

SMG camo challenges

500 kills

100 headshots

110 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)

100 hipfire kills

50 Longshots

50 Mounted kills

250 full attachment kills

40 reload kills

75 no attachment kills

25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)

LMG camo challenges

525 kills

75 headshots

65 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)

45 hipfire kills

45 Longshots

45 Mounted kills

180 full attachment kills

30 double kills

75 no attachment kills

25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)

Shotgun camo challenges

400 kills

65 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)

75 hipfire kills

50 Pointblank kills

50 headshots

100 full attachment kills

30 reload kills

110 no attachment kills

30 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)

Sniper camo challenges

450 kills

60 headshots

50 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)

50 one-shot kills

50 Longshots

45 holding breath kills

150 full attachment kills

25 double kills

75 no attachment kills

25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)

Pistol camo challenges

250 kills

50 headshots

40 “Stance Change” kills (crouch kills)

30 hipfire kills

30 Longshots

25 reload kills

110 full attachment kills

25 double kills

75 no attachment kills

25 “Streaks” (three kills without dying)

This article will be updated when MW2’s camo challenges are confirmed.