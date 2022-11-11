Best X13 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches with a whopping 51 different weapons, and five of them are pistols. One pistol stands out above the rest, and unsurprisingly, it’s the fully-automatic X13.

“The highly specialized, fully automatic trigger assembly of the X13 delivers a staggering 20 rounds per second while sacrificing a great deal of accuracy and effective range,” says the X13’s in-game description.

It should go without saying, but this is not a weapon that you want to try to snipe enemies with. The X13 is the perfect complement to whatever kind of weapon you enjoy using in your primary slot when stomping noobs online with pals.

Here’s the best attachments to use on one of the best secondaries in MW2.

Best X13 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6 or Akimbo X13

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

This is the top tier pistol to use in MW2 right now, and probably the best option for the secondary slot on classes where you’re not using the Overkill perk. That makes it a solid choice to run in a loadout in Warzone 2 as well.

The 50 Round Drum attachment turns this pistol into a very silly bullet hose, capable of finishing off any enemy once you’ve ran out of ammo on your primary weapon. Quickly swap to the X13 and spray them down to send them back to the lobby or respawning as they curse your name.

The only difference that comes down to preference is with the Rear Grip slot. You can choose to dual wield two X13’s with the Akimbo X13 attachment, or go with the Cronen Lima-6 if you just want one of them and a solid buff to handling.