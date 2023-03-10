Season Two Reloaded is bringing a new weapon to the arsenals of all players in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and it’s sounding like it could be a beast.

The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle is being added to Call of Duty as part of the March 15 update, which also includes a new multiplayer map and several new party modes like Drop Zone, One in the Chamber, and more.

“This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds,” Activision said. “A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

Activision said that the new gun “is typically a two-shot elimination unless you can land a headshot up through the midrange.” It’s suggested to pair the weapon up with a close-range option like an X13 Auto, or a shotgun or SMG with the Overkill perk, to fight enemies on the new Himmelmatt Expo map.

The Tempus Torrent is free for all players, but a little bit of work must be done to unlock it so players can begin to use it and level it up to reach its max potential with sweet attachments in the Gunsmith.

Here’s how to unlock the new weapon in MW2’s Season Two Reloaded update.

How to get Tempus Torrent marksman rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

The challenge to unlock the Tempus Torrent is a simple one, and it’s one that can be done in MW2 or Warzone 2. But due to its specifics, your best bet for success is hopping into an MW2 multiplayer small map playlist.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Tempus Torrent:

Weapon Challenge – Get 25 Double Kills with Marksman Rifles – or via Store Bundle.

A double kill is getting two kills on enemy players (not an AI enemy in Warzone 2 or DMZ) in rapid succession. This can be done in any game mode or playlist, but the smaller the map, the better. Shipment 24/7, Shoot House 24/7, or Shoot the Ship are great playlists for it.

The best kind of marksman rifle to use for this challenge is a semi-automatic one that fires multiple shots quickly, like the EBR-14.

As always, if you want to skip the challenge completely, you can unlock a blueprint for the Tempus Torrent using CoD Points in the CoD Store when the update goes live on March 15.