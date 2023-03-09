MW2 players head to the Swiss Alps in new core multiplayer map highlighting Season 2 Reloaded update

The next big midseason update for the current Call of Duty season is set to officially launch on March 15. The Season Two Reloaded update will introduce a new core multiplayer map, a new raid episode, a new weapon, some new party game modes, and much more to Modern Warfare 2.

The highlight of the Season Two Reloaded update is the launch of a new six-vs-six core multiplayer map in Himmelmatt Expo, a wintery “company retreat” setting tucked into the Swiss Alps. The new location is described as a medium to large-sized multiplayer map, consisting of four main areas outside of spawns: Event Center, Main Roads, Restaurant, and Pool & Sauna. There will be lots of open areas to sprint through quickly and multiple openings to the main areas that need to be watched.

Special Ops Raid Episode Two will be launching as well and will serve as a sequel (gameplay-wise and narratively) to the first raid. Completing the second raid will unlock the “Bad Boonie” operator skin for Captain Price. For MW2 players who have had to work to unlock raid access, there’s good news: anyone who owns MW2 will be able to instantly access either raid and will not need to complete a raid assignment.

For those looking for new fun party modes, they’re also in luck with some new additions. Drop Zone is a cracked-out version of Hardpoint that drops a Care Package after 15 seconds of control. Players fight to reach 20 eliminations with Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo in All or Nothing. And finally, One in the Chamber is a free-for-all where everyone has a pistol, one bullet, and three lives.

A new marksman rifle in the Tempus Torrent will be available to unlock or purchase, offering “the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds.” The two-shot elimination marksman rifle can be unlocked by getting 25 kills with marksman rifles.

The Season Two Reloaded update will also feature a new series of camo challenges as part of the Path of the Ronin event expansion, some new bundles, some three-year Warzone anniversary items, a Shredder operator inspired by the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain, and more.