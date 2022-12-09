How to earn a Raid Key in MW2

In Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming midseason update, players will get the chance to take the role of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they head off to breach the walls of a heavily-defended enemy fortress called Atomgrad.

This new Raid game mode will take a good amount of teamwork with two other squadmates as you traverse the battlefield and battle the forces of Al Qatala. But like any important mission, you can’t just jump into the fray without making some preparations first.

Here are the ways to unlock the Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the Atomgrad raid

To unlock the Raid Key, players can complete one of these three quests:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2 Battle Royale Playlist.

Use the final extract helicopter with at least $30,000 in cash in DMZ.

The Raid Key will be earned once you finish up with one of these methods, and afterward, the player and two teammates of their choosing will have access to the Atomgrad Raid mission for about a week. Remember that a Raid counts as a Special Ops mission, which means that if you want a better chance at survival, you’ll want to level up your kits for access to better gear and perks.

MW2’s season 01 reloaded update is set to go live on Dec. 14.