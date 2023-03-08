It looks like the Ninja Turtles may be coming to Call of Duty

Is anyone craving turtle soup? A new operator skin has been teased for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and it’s looking like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be involved.

The Turtles’ ultimate villain, Shredder, appears to be the shadowy silhouette being teased in the new tweet from CoD today. Shredder’s iconic helmet, gauntlets, and dual swords can be seen in the short video.

A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

In the video, you can also see what looks like a can of ooze, which famously gave birth to the Ninja Turtles by mutating them. The teaser ends with a date of March 21, 2023, meaning it’s less than two weeks away.

With Shredder all but confirmed, the question must be asked: are the Turtles coming too? Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as operator skins in Warzone 2 and MW2 would be a radical trip for ’80s kids who grew up with the fabulous foursome.

CoD has had several previous partnerships with big IPs in the past few years, notably including Scream, Die Hard, Rambo, Godzilla vs. Kong, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, and several others. This would be the first of a similar ilk in MW2, other than the soccer stars Messi, Pogba, and Neymar.

All will be revealed in the next few weeks, so stay tuned to see who will or won’t be joining Shredder in CoD.