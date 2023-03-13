Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded early patch notes

Call of Duty’s seasonal content schedule gives players something to look forward to every few weeks, with multiple updates per season in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Each season, players can expect some new content at the halfway point. In MW2’s Season Two, the Season Two Reloaded update is coming to reinvigorate the game with new content such as a new weapon, a new map, and more.

Here’s everything coming in season two’s midseason update in MW2.

MW2 Season Two Reloaded patch notes

The full patch notes are expected to drop on the day of the update’s release, which is March 15. There is a decent amount of content coming in the update, however, including new game modes like Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber.

One balance change that the developers teased, however, is a nerf to one of Warzone 2’s most powerful weapons, the new KV Broadside shotgun.

New map in MW2 Season Two Reloaded

Image via Activision

One of the main additions to MW2 is a new Core map, Himmelmatt Expo.

“Get your winter jacket and prepare to deploy to the Himmelmatt Expo, an idyllic company retreat nestled in the Swiss Alps,” Activision said. “Attendees for the upcoming Oil & Gas Summit 2023 will have to delay their arrival, however, as combat breaks out on the site between SpecGru and KorTac forces.”

The launch of Season Two Reloaded will come with featured playlists that contain the new map, which will also join the Quick Play map rotation.

“Tromp through the snowy streets, past the saunas and pool, and go for a drink — or better yet, a solid vantage point — in the Restaurant & Bar,” Activision said. “Head into the main event center to shake off the cold and heat up in battles taking place across the lounge and terrace and in the enclosed theater below.”

New weapon in MW2 Season Two Reloaded

Image via Activision

The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle is being added to MW2’s ever-growing list of weapons. It’s a part of the M4 Platform, so if you’ve unlocked attachments for other weapons within the platform, you could have a near-full suite ready to go on day one.

“This weapon offers impressive damage and a fast-firing mechanism, making it a great primary weapon choice when deploying to the new Himmelmatt Expo Multiplayer map or to Ashika Island,” Activision said.

New Raid episode in MW2

Image via Activision

The second episode of the MW2 Raid is coming, and the stakes are even higher.

“Continuing the narrative of Atomgrad Episode 01, Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz find themselves at the base of a ballistic missile,” Activision said. “It’s their mission to identify and acquire the attached payload, meaning they’ll first need to ascend the interior silo while encountering increasing enemy resistance.”

Party Queuing in MW2

Image via Activision

A new feature coming to improve the multiplayer experience, Party Queuing will allow players to automatically join a friend’s party once they’re finished with their current match.

“After selecting the option to party queue, you will wait in the hanger bay pre-match lobby until that specific friend is done with their match, then automatically join their lobby for the next match,” Activision said. “While queuing, you can use the voice and text chat with those currently in a match, with all queued players appearing in the game channel member list for all players in said party.

Shredder Operator skin in MW2

Image via Activision

Yes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain is coming to Call of Duty as an operator skin in MW2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season Two Reloaded.

“Making his deadly debut in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic in 1984, Shredder is the notorious leader of the Foot Clan that uses his bladed armor to empower his expert ninjutsu and martial arts techniques,” Activision said. “Now he is coming to Call of Duty, ready to slice and dice any Operator who stands in his way of victory.”

New camo challenges in MW2

Image via Activision

MW2’s Path of the Ronin challenges will shift in Season Two Reloaded, and a new camo can be earned by completing certain challenges with every weapon class.

“Completing a weapon challenge unlocks a new camouflage — Winds of Ash — for every weapon in that specific weapon category,” Activision said. “Complete all ten challenges to earn another new camo for every weapon — Bowing Blossoms — as well as a golden Charm that represents your dedication to following the Path of the Ronin.”

This article will be updated with official patch notes when they become available.