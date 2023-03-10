It’s finally time for a new map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Season Two Reloaded is set to put a jolt into MW2 in between seasons two and three, and it includes a new map along with a new weapon, a new operator, new bundles, and a new raid episode.

The offerings of new multiplayer maps at the beginning of season two were a bit disappointing for MW2 players. One of them, Dome, is a remake from 2011’s MW3, and the other was a map that was previously available in the beta and only just made its way into the game, Valderas Museum.

But now, a truly new map experience is finally set to arrive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest MW2 multiplayer map, Himmelmatt Expo.

New MW2 map – Himmelmatt Expo

Screengrab via Activision

The new map landing in MW2’s Season Two Reloaded update is a snow map, although there isn’t much snow to be found since it’s based in an event center, much like one that would play host to an MLG event in years past.

“Get your winter jacket and prepare to deploy to the Himmelmatt Expo, an idyllic company retreat nestled in the Swiss Alps,” Activision said. “Attendees for the upcoming Oil & Gas Summit 2023 will have to delay their arrival, however, as combat breaks out on the site between SpecGru and KorTac forces.”

Screengrab via Activision

It’s described as a medium-large map in MW2, which lends itself well to game modes like Hardpoint, Control, and Search and Destroy, leading many players to hope that it plays well enough to be added to the CDL and Ranked Play map rotation.

According to Activision, there are four major areas on the map:

Screengrab via Activision

Event Center

Main Roads

Restaurant

Pool & Sauna

“The Congress Hall event center occupies nearly half of the map, as it houses reception services, a Conference Room, the Lounge, and a Terrace,” Activision said. “The structure is composed of two levels: the main floor that runs from the reception desks on either side of the building and through the Terrace, and the lower floor leading to the Conference Room.”

There’s also an expansive outdoor area on the map as well, including main roads “with parked vehicles scattered throughout” where players can “various trucks and vehicles here for cover as needed.”

Activision says a smaller yet important area of the map is the restaurant, which houses several key objectives in different game modes, including the first hill on Hardpoint, and multiple flanks and tactical height areas.

Screengrab via Activision

The pool and sauna region of the map features, you guessed it, a pool that players can swim in. But the sauna “offers a somewhat safer route when traveling outdoors, considering its position to the side of the map and the squat buildings providing solid cover,” according to Activision.

Himmelmatt Expo will be available to play when Season Two Reloaded goes live in MW2 on March 15 at 12pm CT.