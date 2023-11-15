Best MCW 6.8 loadout and class setup in MW3

Marksman Rifles have waned in popularity with the release of Modern Warfare 3. But with the right build, you can make a single-shot rifle such as the MCW 6.8 just as competitive as some Battle or Assault Rifles.

The MCW 6.8 is easily among the best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3, outpacing other rifles in damage, accuracy, and mobility. While you can’t do anything to increase the fire rate, you can improve other relatively weak weapon stats to unlock the MCW 6.8’s real potential.

Here are our picks for the best MCW 6.8 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3.

Best MCW 6.8 loadout: Attachments

Marksman Rifles are extremely long-range damage dealers | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel – Kimura Silentshot Integral

Kimura Silentshot Integral Optic – Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine – 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Underbarrel – FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Rear Grip – RB Rapidstrike Grip

Mid to long-range battles can often require multiple shots, regardless of a gun’s accuracy. Upgrading your ammunition to a 30-round magazine allows you to lay down more fire at a distance. The Kimura Suppressor can help increase the MCW 6.8’s damage while granting even further range.

Optics are entirely up to player preference. I tend to take the MCW 6.8 in mid to closer-range fights, so I prefer the minimalistic Slate Reflector, though you might want to get a longer-ranged scope if you plan to snipe.

Best MCW 6.8 loadout: Equipment

Gloves – Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots – Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Vest – Infantry

Infantry Gear – EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal – Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical – Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment – Comm Scrambler

The MCW 6.8 is best whenever you get the drop on an unsuspecting enemy from afar. The Marksman Gloves, Covert Sneakers, and Comm Scrambler can all help you navigate around the map far better and take much more accurate shots.

Grenades are entirely up to the preference of the player, although leading close encounters with a quick flash and frag grenade can make your entry much easier. The EOD padding can also help fend off your health from thrown explosives, making it much easier to post up and pick off enemies.