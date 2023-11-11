How to get Operator kills in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 has landed and there is plenty to do, particularly given the importance of completing challenges in the latest addition, but getting Operator kills has caused some confusion.

Daily challenges are part of a major change for the Call of Duty series in MW3 as you need to complete these to unlock new equipment, weapons, killstreaks, and more via the Armory—whereas previous games had these unlocks via level progression.

As such, grinding daily challenges is a necessary task for players who are looking to complete their loadout in MW3, with even basic equipment like Semtex locked behind this approach.

A challenge that has regularly popped up requiring players to get Operator kills has resulted in some confusion but, thankfully, there’s an easy explanation.

How to kill Operators in MW3

It’s a simple ask. Image via Activision

The choice of wording for the challenge is likely causing confusion for many but there is a simple translation; killing Operators is the game’s way of saying you need to kill enemy players in multiplayer.

Due to issues tracking daily challenges in the game currently, a running tally of your kills may not appear alongside the challenge. However, once you hit the threshold the challenge should be completed in the normal way.

Given the nature of this task, it should not be too difficult for players to complete just by simply playing the game and, unlock challenges requiring you to be in the Tac Stance, do not require any change of playstyle.

However, if you find yourself getting limited kills and want to speed up the process, game modes like Headquarters and Domination are a good way of stacking up kills. Alternatively, you can head into the new War game mode.

Once you’ve got the kills you need to complete the challenge, you’ll automatically be marked as one step closer to achieving the next Armory unlock you have tracked.