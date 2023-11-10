What is an Armory Unlock in MW3? Explained

It does not need to be this confusing.

Call of Duty’s progression system has changed in a big way in Modern Warfare 3, thanks to MW3’s Armory Unlocks. It’s a bit of a convoluted system compared to past games.

Previously, to unlock all items that can be used in loadouts like perks, equipment, killstreaks, and weapons, players simply needed to reach max level. Now, nothing is like the way it was.

When attempting to use many of the game’s guns, players quickly found out that they’re accessed by something called an Armory Unlock. Without much of a tutorial on how to use it, many have been confused by the new mechanic. Thankfully, we are here to help.

Here’s all there is to know about MW3 Armory Unlocks.

What is an Armory Unlock in MW3?

Armory Unlocks in MW3 are special items that aren’t unlocked by simply progressing through your levels. They are found in a special section in the Challenges menu in MW3 and you must complete daily challenges to unlock them.

Many items are unlocked simply by leveling up, as found in the Progression page in-game. Some weapons and items are found by leveling, and others must be unlocked by taking extra steps for some reason.

How to get Armory Unlocks in MW3

These are just some of the items that need to be unlocked in the armory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In MW3, Armory Unlocks are a new way to unlock items throughout the game’s progression system. Certain items like weapons, perks, equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks must be unlocked here.

To get specific Armory Unlocks, you must go to the Armory Unlocks menu (after reaching level 25) and you can select which item you want to unlock. Once chosen, you must complete three daily challenges to unlock that item.

Once an Armory Unlock is acquired, you can then continue through the needlessly long list of items that must be acquired this way by finishing the Bonus Challenge that unlocks once you finish all three of each day’s daily challenges.

How to find Armory Unlocks in MW3

Here’s how to see what items you can unlock via Armory Unlocks:

Press Options (on PS5) and open up the in-game menu.

Select Challenges.

Select Armory Unlocks (available after Level 25)

Browse all of the items that can be unlocked via Armory Unlocks.

Make sure to select the item you want to unlock, and then play MW3 multiplayer or Zombies to finish challenges and unlock the item for good.