‘I can’t play it, I can’t enjoy it’: Top CoD streamer steps away from BO6 due to ‘pile of s**t’ servers, cheaters

Former Call of Duty pro player and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot says he’s quitting Black Ops 6 for the time being due to the state of the game.

Pointing to problems like server issues and cheaters, the top streamer claimed the devs made an enjoyable game, but failed to address issues plaguing players’ experience in online modes. And because of this, he will be dabbling in other games on his Twitch stream, such as Marvel Rivals like he did yesterday.

The game certainly has its issues. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nadeshot/Twitch

“Call of Duty has served us up a pile of shit from a network performance standpoint,” he said. “They won’t invest in better servers, higher tick-rate servers. There’s no server protections, there’s no safeguards to make sure players are having a fair gaming experience.”

Just a couple of days ago, Activision’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team admitted it “did not hit the mark” in its approach to topping cheaters in both BO6 and Warzone, while promising future updates in seasons two and three to help better achieve this goal.

“We understand the promise of glory and notoriety from Ranked Play leaderboards makes Ranked Play an attractive target for cheaters,” Activision said. “For this reason, our teams have been especially focused on turning the tide to deliver the competitive arena our players seek.”

Nadeshot, currently boasting almost 24,000 subscribers on Twitch, said “the shame in all this” is that he enjoys playing the game, but the current ongoing problems have forced him away.

“The game is fun for me to play—if it were working properly,” he said. “The core mechanics of the game are fun. I enjoy the movement. I enjoy the gunplay. I enjoy some parts of the foundation of the game. But I can’t play it, I can’t enjoy it. There’s no integrity. Somebody’s cheating, or the network sucks, or the game is broken.”

He said that while he’s not retiring from BO6, he won’t be playing it every day anymore until the problems surrounding the latest CoD are ironed out.

