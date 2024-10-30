How to get Direct Hit Kills in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has several challenges you can complete to get skins or “camos” for your guns. One of these challenges requires you to get “Direct Hit” kills. Read on to learn how to get them in BO6.

Black Ops 6 hasn’t broken the annual cycle of new Call of Duty games, and this year, we’ve got features like Omnimovement, a new Zombies mode, and the return of fan-favorite maps like Nuketown to be excited about. The game also brings several new weapons for you to try out, and while some of them, like the Jackal PDW, have been nerfed since the beta version, you’ve got many other options.

One perk of leveling up and regularly playing specific weapons is that you get to deck them out with flashy cosmetics like camos, stickers, decals, and charms. You can earn many of these cosmetics by completing challenges, and one such challenge is getting “Direct Hit” kills, exclusive to the two launchers in the game.

How to complete the Direct Hit Kills challenge in Black Ops 6

Complete the challenge, get the camo. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

You can complete the Direct Hit Kills challenge by equipping the CIGMA 2B or HE-1 launcher and getting a direct hit on an enemy player in a multiplayer match. This means any kills you get via the impact of your rocket’s explosion won’t count. The projectile must hit an enemy directly, which must result in a kill.

You’ll also need to remember that before you can unlock Special camos for your launchers, you need to complete every Multiplayer Military Camo challenge and unlock all of them.

Currently, only two launchers are available in the game, and completing the challenge will net you Special camos for them and help you progress towards Mastery camos. Here’s a detailed description of the challenge for both weapons, as well as the reward:

Weapon Unlock level Challenge Reward CIGMA 2B Level 0 (Unlocked by default) 1) Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Cigma 2B.

2) Get 10 direct hit kills. Special Camo – Policia HE-1 Level 19 1) Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the HE-1.

2) Get 10 direct hit kills. Special Camo – Reboot

Best maps to get Direct Hit Kills in Black Ops 6

Gala is great for getting Direct Hit Kills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re trying to get Direct Hit Kills in Black Ops 6, it’s best to close the gap between you and enemy players as much as possible. While that doesn’t mean CQB range, you should be close enough to have a target within your launcher’s crosshairs. Sticking to smaller maps can be your best bet for such engagements.

The Face Off Moshpit playlist is a great choice for completing “Direct Hit” challenges, as it contains the smallest maps in the game and has Scorestreaks automatically set to disabled. Here are the four maps available in the playlist:

Gala

Pit

Stakeout

Warhead

Out of these maps, Stakeout and Gala are the best for getting Direct Hit Kills. Here’s why:

In Stakeout, each team spawns near a balcony that they can use to collect Direct Hit kills. Just equip a launcher as a secondary weapon, aim in, and wait for enemy players to pop up in your weapon crosshairs.

Gala spawns you behind the stage or a DJ Bbooth, and both spawns have you looking onto straight lanes on both sides. All you need to do is aim from spawn and shoot when you see an enemy.

In addition to these maps, the beloved Nuketown will soon be available in Black Ops 6 as free DLC on Nov. 1. It could be the perfect map for this challenge.

