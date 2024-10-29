The 11 best weapon camos in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is here, and millions of players around the world will no doubt already be deep into the grind of weapon progression across Multiplayer and Zombies.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking gun attachments to improve your weapon’s performance is one thing, but dominating the lobbies in style is another, and that’s where camos come in. Black Ops 6 introduced a variety of new camos to use on your favorite loadouts, and we’ve picked out some of the best to unlock early on!

Best Special camos in Black Ops 6

While attachments will always play a key role in getting the best out of any weapon, earning new camos remains one of the most exciting parts of weapon progression in Call of Duty.

As is the case with most newly-released games that feature a customizable arsenal, knowing where to start and what to unlock first can often be overwhelming, so we’ve listed 11 of the best Special weapon camos to unlock first in Black Ops 6 below.

AK-74 / Vengeance

AK-74 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

XM4 / Machina

XM4 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

Tanto .22 / Amorphous

Tanto .22 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

ASG-89 / Night Terror & Drive-In

ASG-89 Special camos. Screenshot by DotEsports

LR 7.62 / Chaparral

LR 7.62 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

C9 / Lynx

C9 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

GPR 91 / Frostblossom

GPR 91 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

PU-21 / Justice

PU-21 Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

XMG / Hiss

XMG Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

SVD / Integration

SVD Special camo. Screenshot by DotEsports

How to unlock Special camos in Black Ops 6

There are three camo categories for each gun in Black Ops 6: Military, Special, and Mastery. The Military category features nine camos, the same for every weapon in the game. However, the Special category includes two unique camos for a specific gun.

Special camos can only be unlocked once you have completed all Military challengers with the same weapon. For example, if you get 100 headshot kills in Multiplayer or 2,000 critical kills in Zombies with the XM4, the Special category will unlock, and you must complete two additional challenges to equip the Special camos to the gun.

Considering you have to work hard for them, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Special camos are far more distinctive than the standard ones available from the Military category. Not only do Special camos cover the whole weapon, including barrel, magazine, and grip, but a lot of them feature vibrant colors and standout patterns.

Do you have a favorite Special camo in Black Ops 6? Let us know in the comments below!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy