Is Nuketown in Black Ops 6? Answered

For any Call of Duty player, Nuketown is a name so many fans are familiar with across multiple iterations of the game—and the popular map is returning in Black Ops 6.

One of the smallest maps in CoD history, Nuketown was first introduced in the first Black Ops game in November 2010. Since then, it has had multiple iterations, appearing in Black Ops Cold War, Black Ops 3, and even the mobile version.

Fans really can’t get enough of the classic map, but despite being advertised for the recent title, it’s nowhere to be seen when you log into the game and check out multiplayer. So where is it?

When is Nuketown coming to Black Ops 6? Answered

Not long to wait now. Image via Activision

Nuketown will be free DLC for Black Ops 6 on Nov. 1. It‘s a new take on the classic map players know and love.

This is also the original version of Nuketown from the original Black Ops game over 14 years ago, so it’ll be exciting to step back onto the map, play some Search and Destroy, and try to get some Scorestreaks going in some hectic Deathmatch gameplay.

For those who have never played in Nuketown before, the map looks like an idealistic future city while also resembling the nuclear towns used in the 1950s to test nuclear weapons. If a player equips a Nuke of their own and scores 30 kills in a row without dying while on Nuketown, they can use the town for its original purpose, winning the game and killing every other player.

For now, anyone who wants to experience Nuketown can play on the new map Warhead, a map in Black Ops 6 that is a completely destroyed Nuketown area. Most of the towns, signs, and other well-known features of the map are part of Warhead, albeit completely busted up and acting as cover and neat little Easter eggs, but it doesn’t exactly scratch that Nuketown itch like the original map can.

Warhead is a Strike Map that you can play as 2v2 or 6v6. The other Strike maps include Gala, Pit, and Stakeour.

Nuketown launches on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Nov. 1 as free DLC .

. Until then, if you want to play something like Nuketown, load up Warhead to see what happened to Nuketown after the bombs fell.

The Nuketown DLC is available on all systems, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

