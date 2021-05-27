Three weeks of group play matches will lead up to the first CDL LAN event in over a year.

The fourth stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is officially underway. That means we’re just a few weeks away from the first CDL LAN event in over a year.

Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season will feature all 12 franchises playing online group play matches to determine the seeding for the double-elimination Major set to be held in Dallas next month. There will be three weeks of pool play in which each team will play one best-of-five series against the other five teams in their group. The squads that come in first through third place in each group will earn a spot in the winners bracket at the Stage Four Major, while the fourth through sixth-place teams in each pool will immediately begin the event in the losers bracket.

Even though Stage Three ended just two weekends ago with the Atlanta FaZe winning their second Major of the season, a lot has happened since then. Half of the teams in the league—the Dallas Empire, London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Thieves, Minnesota RØKKR, Paris Legion, and Seattle Surge—made at least one roster change over the last two weeks. These moves, combined with popular Black Ops II map Standoff being added to the CDL map pool for Search and Destroy to replace Checkmate, mean that Stage Four should offer plenty of fresh, high-octane competitive Call of Duty action.

Stage Four is also the second-to-last stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. That means time is running out for teams to earn those coveted CDL Points to try to secure a spot in the end-of-season playoffs later this year. Only the top eight teams in the overall standings will get to compete at CoD Champs 2021.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Four group play matches, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, May 27

Atlanta FaZe vs. Paris Legion (Group A)

Atlanta lead 2-1

Garrison Hardpoint: 250-211 Atlanta

Standoff Search and Destroy: 6-1 Paris

Raid Control: 3-1 Atlanta

This article will be updated until Stage Four group play ends on Sunday, June 13.