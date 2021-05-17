Minnesota RØKKR benches Accuracy for MajorManiak heading into Stage 4 of 2021 Call of Duty League season

The Minnesota RØKKR has benched Accuracy and added MajorManiak back to its starting roster for Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. MajorManiak was benched earlier this year and has recently competed in the Challengers scene.

In March, Minnesota signed Standy to its starting roster and moved MajorManiak to a substitute position. He's since been on loan to the uT Crew Challengers team, who recently came in first place in the Call of Duty Challengers 2021 Elite North America Stage 3 regular season and second place in the playoffs.

#ROKKR ROSTER UPDATE



We are moving Accuracy to the bench and bringing MajorManiak back to the starting line-up for Stage 4. #PlayAsOne pic.twitter.com/oYzcSJp53D — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) May 17, 2021

But Minnesota struggled in Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season and were swiftly eliminated from the Stage Three Major with a top-10 placing. This poor performance led to RØKKR head coach Saintt and director of esports strategy Reppin announcing the roster change this morning.

MajorManiak spent the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League with the Atlanta FaZe, who were one of the best teams in the league. He was ultimately dropped at the end of the season before joining Minnesota as part of its roster overhaul. Despite being benched early in the 2021 season, he's still a strong assault rifle player and has stayed warm by competing in the Challengers scene.

MajorManiak will fill the main AR role for the RØKKR and Priestahh will serve as the second AR player. Attach and Standy will remain as SMG players. He'll make his return to the starting roster on May 27 when Stage Four group play begins.