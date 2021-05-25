Zaptius joins Paris Legion to round out roster for Stage 4 of 2021 Call of Duty League season

The new-look Legion will take on Atlanta to kick off Stage Four on May 27.

The Paris Legion didn’t take long to find a replacement for Classic, who joined the Seattle Surge yesterday.

The Legion has officially added Zaptius, most recently of the London Royal Ravens and WestR, to fill Classic’s spot ahead of Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. During his time with the Royal Ravens, Zaptius posted a respectable 0.95 overall K/D, including a 1.07 K/D in Control, according to Breaking Point.

With Stage 4 just around the corner, we're excited to round out our line-up with @Zaptius, pending League approval.



Welcome aboard, Alex!#EnGarde #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/u1cA27Ycym — Paris Legion (@ParisLegion) May 25, 2021

After a disappointing 2020 season, which included a 10th-place finish in the CDL Playoffs, Paris have had a rough start to the 2021 season. They’re sitting in 11th place in the overall standings with 60 CDL points and a 5-13 match record, including losses in six of their last seven matches. Zaptius is a solid, young player who’s had success in the Challengers scene this season, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to help Paris turn around their season.

Paris will need to figure things out soon, though. They’re in Group A for Stage Four pool play with the Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago, Los Angeles Thieves, Minnesota RØKKR, and Seattle. The Thieves, RØKKR, and OpTic have all proven they have the ability to win on any given day, while Atlanta may be one of the best Call of Duty teams in history.

Paris will be back in action in the opener of Stage Four against FaZe on May 27 at 2pm CT.