Call of Duty League returns to LAN for Stage 4 Major in Dallas on June 17

The Call of Duty League is going back to LAN next month after more than a year of online-only events.

The Stage Four Major, which begins on June 17, will mark the return of offline events and will be hosted at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Major will run from June 17 to 20 and will feature all 12 of the league's teams fighting for their share of the $500,000 prize pool and crucial CDL Points.

Nearly 14 months ago, the CDL moved to online-only competition in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the CDL ran an offline event was in March 2020 when the Dallas Empire won the Los Angeles Home Series. The Empire went on to win the first CDL Championship in August and will now play host to the return of offline events.

There will be no live crowd in attendance, in accordance with "strict COVID-19 protocols," according to the league. Only teams and limited CDL staff will be in attendance, with rapid response COVID-19 testing taking place throughout the event. Call of Duty League commentators and hosts will remain remote, while Jess Brohard will be on-site for interviews following matches.

This is part of an "initial return to live tournaments," with all future events following strict protocols as well. Daniel Tsay, the general manager of Call of Duty esports, confirmed with Dot Esports that the Stage Four regular season matches will still be played online. So far, no decisions or announcements have been made regarding the Stage Five Major or the CDL Championship.

Before the Stage Four Major kicks off, however, the final week of Stage Three group play and the Stage Three Major have to be played. The Stage Three Major starts on May 12.