Standoff returns to CDL map rotation, replaces Checkmate in Search and Destroy

Standoff, a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, made its return to Call of Duty on May 20 as part of a mid-season update to Black Ops Cold War’s Season Three content. Now, it is officially part of the Call of Duty League’s Search and Destroy map pool, replacing Checkmate, starting with Stage Four group play on May 27.

Standoff, which is a medium-sized three lane map, is the latest classic Call of Duty: Black Ops II map to be added to the CDL map pool, joining Raid and Express. The CDL has had a certain 2012 flair with the recent influx of Black Ops II maps making their way into competitive play.

Fans will get their first chance to see the remastered classic map back in action with Stage Four group play starting on May 27 when the Paris Legion take on Atlanta FaZe at 2pm CT.