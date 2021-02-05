New teams, new faces, and a new format are coming to the CDL in 2021.

After a turbulent inaugural season, the Call of Duty League is back in 2021.

The league, like many esports events, moved to a fully-online format in the middle of its first season last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the changes and the subsequent issues with online play, the league concluded with the Dallas Empire becoming the first CDL champions in August.

Over the offseason, teams trimmed their rosters after the league ruled the 2021 season would be played in four-vs-four matches, a format previously used in competitive CoD until late 2018. Additionally, with no traveling scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic, the league altered the structure of its events.

The 12 CDL teams will battle it out for more than six months in the hopes of winning the 2021 CDL Championship.

Here's how to watch the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Format

Unlike last season, every team will be involved in every Home Series. While some teams will play one more group match than others in a week, every team will play five best-of-five matches during a single Stage.

Three Home Series events and a Major, a double-elimination tournament, make up a Stage. In total, there are five Stages throughout the season, meaning there will be 15 Home Series events and five Majors before the $2.5 million CDL Playoffs.

With each Home Series win, teams will earn 10 CDL Points. After the three Home Series events have concluded, the CDL Points standings will determine how the teams will be seeded in the Major's double-elimination bracket.

Majors, which boast $500,000 prize pools, also give out CDL Points based on teams' final placings. Here's the CDL Points breakdown for Majors.

Placing CDL Points First 75 Second 60 Third 50 Fourth 40 Fifth-sixth 30 each Seventh-eighth 20 each Ninth-10th 10 each 11th-12th 0

Stream

The Call of Duty League's 2021 season will be exclusively streamed on YouTube.

Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 11

Time (CT) Team One Team Two 2pm Los Angeles Thieves Minnesota RØKKR 3:30pm Dallas Empire Seattle Surge

Friday, Feb. 12

Time (CT) Team One Team Two 2pm OpTic Chicago Paris Legion 3:30pm Atlanta FaZe Los Angeles Guerrillas

Saturday, Feb. 13

Time (CT) Team One Team Two 2pm Los Angeles Guerrillas Paris Legion 3:30pm Florida Mutineers Toronto Ultra 5pm Los Angeles Thieves New York Subliners

Sunday, Feb. 14

Time (CT) Team One Team Two 2pm London Royal Ravens Seattle Surge 3:30pm Dallas Empire Minnesota RØKKR 5pm Atlanta FaZe OpTic Chicago

This article will be updated throughout the 2021 season to reflect the current event's schedule.