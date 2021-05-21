Here are the groups for Stage 4 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season

Atlanta, OpTic, and the L.A. Thieves are all in the same group again.

The penultimate stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is less than a week away. And today, the CDL revealed the groups for Stage Four.

Similar to every other stage this year, a group selection show was used to determine the pools for Stage Four. After winning the Stage Three Major last weekend, the Atlanta FaZe automatically went into Group A. The New York Subliners, who came in second place at the Major, were placed in Group B.

Related: Here are the 2021 Call of Duty League standings

Atlanta used the first pick of the group selection show to send the Toronto Ultra, the Stage Two Major champions, to Group B. New York then chose to place OpTic Chicago in Group A. This back and forth continued until all of the teams were situated in their pool for Stage Four group play.

Here are the groups for Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Group A

Atlanta FaZe

OpTic Chicago

Los Angeles Thieves

Minnesota RØKKR

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Group B

New York Subliners

Toronto Ultra

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

London Royal Ravens

Image via Call of Duty League

These groups are somewhat similar to the pools from Stage Three. Toronto, Dallas, Florida, and the Guerrillas were all in Group A last stage, while Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, and the Thieves competed together in Group B. But with several teams making roster changes before CDL action resumes next week, Stage Four is still set to offer some fresh matchups.

Stage Four will feature three weeks of online group play leading up to the first CDL LAN event since last March. Each team will play a best-of-five match against the other five squads in their pool. The franchises that finish in the top three of each group will begin the Stage Four Major in the winners bracket. But the squads that place fourth through sixth in each pool will immediately start the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket.

Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season begins on Thursday, May 27. The Stage Four Major will be held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas starting on June 17.