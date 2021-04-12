Toronto Ultra take down Atlanta FaZe to win 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major

The Atlanta FaZe have been dethroned.

The Toronto Ultra beat Atlanta 5-3 today to capture the championship in the second Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Toronto came into this series on fire after going on a run earlier today, taking down both the Minnesota RØKKR and Dallas Empire to reach the grand finals. And Bance, CleanX, Cammy, and Insight carried that momentum into their showdown with the reigning Stage One champions, Atlanta.

FaZe opened the best-of-nine grand finals with a 250-198 win on Garrison Hardpoint. Atlanta's aBeZy led the lobby at 32/23, while Cellium contributed 29 kills.

Toronto immediately answered back, though, by taking Miami Search and Destroy 6-3 and Checkmate Control 3-2 to gain a 2-1 series lead. But then it was Atlanta's turn to rattle off two maps wins in a row. FaZe won Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-147 and Moscow Search and Destroy 6-5 to go back up 3-2 in the grand finals.

After that fifth map, however, Toronto took full control of the series. The Ultra tied things up with a dominant 3-0 victory on Raid Control. Toronto then stomped FaZe 6-0 on Express Search and Destroy—led by Bance's flawless 10-kill game—to move one map away from winning the event.

Although FaZe won both of the previous Hardpoint maps in the grand finals, the Ultra showed up when it mattered most. Toronto took Checkmate Hardpoint 250-156 to secure the 5-3 series win and Stage Two Major title.

The Ultra will walk away with $200,000 and 75 CDL Points for their first-place finish in the Stage Two Major, while Atlanta will have to settle for earning $120,000 and 60 CDL Points. European veteran Bance was named the MVP of Stage Two following his strong performance at the Major this weekend.

Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is scheduled to begin on April 22.