Results for 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major

Three more weeks of group play matches have been completed in the 2021 Call of Duty League season, which means it’s time for another Major.

The Stage Two Major is officially underway. Over the past few weeks, all 12 CDL franchises were split into two groups and played five series to determine their seeding for the second double-elimination tournament of the 2021 season. The top three teams in each group earned a spot in the winners bracket, while the bottom three rosters will immediately have to fight for their tournament lives in the losers bracket.

In Stage Two group play, the Atlanta FaZe suffered their first loss of the season but still ended up coming in first place in Group A. Group B, on the other hand, came down to the wire with three teams going 3-2 while the other three went 2-3. The Minnesota RØKKR, who started Stage Two 0-2, finished on top of the group after bringing in Standy, an up-and-coming amateur player.

Atlanta won the Stage One Major last month and will try to go back-to-back. But teams like the New York Subliners, Dallas Empire, OpTic Chicago, and Minnesota could all be in the running to try to dethrone FaZe.

The Stage Two Major features a $500,000 prize pool and the opportunity for all 12 teams to earn CDL Points so they can move up in the standings. The team that wins the Major will take home $200,000 and 75 CDL Points.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Two Major, updated with the most recent games on top.

Wednesday, April 7

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Florida Mutineers (Losers bracket round one)

Florida lead 1-0

Moscow Hardpoint: 250-169 Florida

Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Losers bracket round one)

Los Angeles win 3-0

Checkmate Hardpoint: 250-203 Los Angeles

Raid Search and Destroy: 6-0 Los Angeles

Checkmate Control: 3-0 Los Angeles

This article will be updated until the Stage Two Major ends on Sunday, April 11.