Los Angeles Guerrillas snap Atlanta FaZe’s 11-match win streak in Call of Duty League Stage 2 group play

The Los Angeles Guerillas have defeated the Atlanta FaZe, handing the top team their first loss of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

FaZe, who won their first 11 matches of the season, dropped to the Guerillas, a team that had yet to win a match in Stage Two. LAG pulled off the upset with superior play in Search and Destroy and a shocking win on Apocalypse Hardpoint.

Despite FaZe statistically being the best Search and Destroy team in the league, the Guerillas dominated both Miami and Express Search and Destroy. On Miami, two-time world champion Apathy led the way with 10 kills, while aBezy and Cellium combined for four total kills in a 6-2 result.

And on Express, after LAG stunned FaZe with a 250-154 win in Hardpoint, every player on the LAG roster finished with a positive K/D. Vivid and SiLLY each finished with eight kills, and on the other side, aBeZy and Cellium again had poor performances. The talented duo combined for two of the team's nine kills in a 6-0 rout.

Had Atlanta won this match, they would have locked up the first seed in Group A. Now, the proverbial door is open for the New York Subliners if NYSL win their final match of group play and FaZe drop their match against the London Royal Ravens on April 4.

For the Guerillas, who were the only winless team in Group A before this match, they can ensure they do not finish in last place with a victory against the Los Angeles Thieves, a team they upset in the Stage One Major.

The Call of Duty League continues tomorrow at 3pm CT with the Florida Mutineers taking on the Paris Legion.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.