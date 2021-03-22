Sources: Minnesota RØKKR looking to sign Standy

The Minnesota RØKKR is looking at potentially bringing in Challengers player Standy as a starter, likely in place of MajorManiak, according to sources.

The RØKKR have disappointed so far in their first eight matches of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. They've lost five of them and their last two were back-to-back 3-0 sweeps.

Having both Accuracy and MajorManiak, who are known to play at a slower pace, was a concern within the competitive community from day one of Minnesota's roster being announced. But Standy, a fast-paced SMG player, could instantly fix this issue.

The RØKKR have struggled in the respawn modes this year, producing an 18-percent win rate in Hardpoint, which is potentially due to their pacing, and a 50-percent win rate in Control. Their Search and Destroy, though, has looked decent at times, with a 60-percent win ratio.

Standy is having one of the best seasons of his young career this year in the North American amateur scene. Yesterday, he helped Sib, Decemate, and Davpadie take down Subliners Academy in two best-of-five series to come in first place in the ninth NA Challengers Cup. Standy finished with a 1.22 K/D in the grand finals (excluding one map).

BrianSaintt, who coaches the RØKKR, has previously shown interest in Standy, both during the offseason and the Challengers Scouting Series. There were rumors that the team almost signed Standy as a substitute during this period but Minnesota decided against it. Instead, the RØKKR assigned Saintt to be their sub.

Update March 22 3:43pm CT: Minnesota confirmed that it's signing Standy and moving MajorManiak to the bench. But head coach Saintt said that Priestahh will transition to a second AR role, making Attach and Standy the SMG duo for the RØKKR.

