Atlanta FaZe dominate Dallas Empire to win 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major

The Atlanta FaZe completed a perfect Stage One of the Call of Duty League with a commanding 5-2 victory over the Dallas Empire in the grand finals of the Stage One Major today.

Hours after dominating the Empire in the winners bracket finals, FaZe put on another impressive performance against Dallas in the best-of-nine grand finals series. The victory nets Atlanta the $200,000 grand prize and 75 CDL Points, comfortably putting them in first place in the league.

The final placings from #CDL2021 Major I! pic.twitter.com/LvROB9Jrvz — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 8, 2021

Atlanta jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the grand finals behind particularly strong games from Cellium. The Empire picked up their first map win over FaZe over two series with a 250-104 victory on Checkmate Control, but they were immediately crushed by FaZe on Moscow Search and Destroy.

In a similar fashion to their first win, Dallas dominated Raid Control to extend the series another map. On Raid Search and Destroy, however, the Empire were no match for FaZe, who steamrolled their way to a 6-2 victory. With their final Search and Destroy win, Atlanta finished Stage One with only one loss in the game mode.

FaZe will now enter Stage Two of the CDL's 2021 season with a 25-point lead over the Empire, the second-place team. The league's second stage is set to begin on March 18 with the Toronto Home Series.