The 2021 Call of Duty League season is here and the competition is due to continue throughout the year with awesome matches to watch most weekends.
The league's 12 teams will face off and earn CDL Points to contribute to their place in the standings, with the final standings seeding the biggest event of all: the Call of Duty League playoffs.
This season's schedule consists of five stages, with each stage taking place over four weeks of competition. Each stage will feature a draw to decide two different groups and the teams in each group will play in a Major at the end of each stage.
Each win throughout the group stages in the season's Home Series will reward the teams with 10 points. But when it comes to Majors, the stakes are even higher:
- First place: 75 CDL Points
- Second place: 60 CDL Points
- Third place: 50 CDL Points
- Fourth place: 40 CDL Points
- Fifth and sixth place: 30 CDL Points per team
- Seventh and eighth place: 20 CDL Points per team
- Ninth and 10th place: 10 CDL Points per team
- 11th and 12th place: Zero CDL Points per team
Call of Duty League Points standings (as of Feb. 15):
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Los Angeles Thieves
|20
|2
|Atlanta FaZe
|20
|3
|Toronto Ultra
|10
|4
|Dallas Empire
|10
|5
|OpTic Chicago
|10
|6
|Minnesota RØKKR
|10
|7
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|10
|8
|Seattle Surge
|10
|9
|London Royal Ravens
|0
|10
|Florida Mutineers
|0
|11
|New York Subliners
|0
|12
|Paris Legion
|0
This article will be updated throughout the 2021 Call of Duty League season.