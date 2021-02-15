The 2021 Call of Duty League season is here and the competition is due to continue throughout the year with awesome matches to watch most weekends.

The league's 12 teams will face off and earn CDL Points to contribute to their place in the standings, with the final standings seeding the biggest event of all: the Call of Duty League playoffs.

This season's schedule consists of five stages, with each stage taking place over four weeks of competition. Each stage will feature a draw to decide two different groups and the teams in each group will play in a Major at the end of each stage.

Each win throughout the group stages in the season's Home Series will reward the teams with 10 points. But when it comes to Majors, the stakes are even higher:

First place: 75 CDL Points

Second place: 60 CDL Points

Third place: 50 CDL Points

Fourth place: 40 CDL Points

Fifth and sixth place: 30 CDL Points per team

Seventh and eighth place: 20 CDL Points per team

Ninth and 10th place: 10 CDL Points per team

11th and 12th place: Zero CDL Points per team

Call of Duty League Points standings (as of Feb. 15):

Place Team Points 1 Los Angeles Thieves 20 2 Atlanta FaZe 20 3 Toronto Ultra 10 4 Dallas Empire 10 5 OpTic Chicago 10 6 Minnesota RØKKR 10 7 Los Angeles Guerrillas 10 8 Seattle Surge 10 9 London Royal Ravens 0 10 Florida Mutineers 0 11 New York Subliners 0 12 Paris Legion 0

This article will be updated throughout the 2021 Call of Duty League season.