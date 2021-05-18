Sources: Paris Legion interested in Zaptius after failing to acquire Saints from New York Subliners due to buyout negotiations

Less than a day after Atlanta FaZe were crowned Stage Three Major champions, at least three Call of Duty League teams will likely change their starting roster before Stage IV begins on May 27th, with the possibility of more to follow suit.

The London Royal Ravens is parting ways with Zaptius, who was on a temporary contract, as well as sending Zed to the bench, according to sources close to Dot Esports. Alexx will re-join London's starting roster after a brief hiatus due to personal reasons. Afro, who was signed as a substitute, has finally had his visa approved and will likely join the starting roster once he touches down in the U.S.

Ravens have won four of their last six matches with Zaptius and Zed on the roster, only losing to Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves. Prior to these six matches, the franchise had only won two in the entire season.

London will move forward with PaulEhx, Seany, Alexx, and Afro, assuming he arrives in time.

Meanwhile, London's European nemesis Paris Legion has continued to struggle despite picking up Temp. In turn, the team attempted to acquire academy player Saints from New York Subliners. But due to a $25,000 buyout, Paris has moved on from Saints and set their sights on Zaptius instead.

Dot Esports could not confirm which player would be benched on Paris Legion if the Zaptius deal goes through.

Seattle Surge, who also endured a disappointing Stage Three Major and finished joint last with Paris Legion, is also making moves. Decemate has benched himself on the roster only two weeks after joining, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. He's rumored to go back and compete in Challengers.