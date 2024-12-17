All Jingle Hells game mode changes in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Ho, ho, holy crap, a zombie is about to bite you! Welcome to Liberty Falls and Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The stellar iteration of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode gets even more fun during the 2024 holiday season with Jingle Hells. Even the undead are in the mood to celebrate the holidays, so why not join in on the festive fun?

Jingle Hells will disappear faster than it popped up inside of CoD this year, so here’s what there is to know about the mode and what’s different about it in BO6 Zombies.

What is Jingle Hells in BO6 Zombies?

They look kinda cute. Image via Activision

Jingle Hells is a limited-time mode in Season One Reloaded, introducing a seasonal makeover for Liberty Falls in BO6 Zombies, adding several fun changes, both cosmetic and gameplay-wise.

“Deck the Falls with boughs of holly, as the Jingle Hells festive Limited Time Mode returns!” Activision said about Jingle Hells. “Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, Jingle Hells drops you in what could optimistically be called a winter wonderland, as the entirety of the Liberty Falls map is festooned with wreaths, ribbons, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands of fir tree bunting, and a thin blanket of snow. Although, something feels a bit off… not least the melting piles of slush stained with bloody entrails…”

Jingle Hells is only around for a limited time, so be sure to play it while you still can. It’s only available from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, 2025 during Archie’s Festival Frenzy.

Here’s what’s different in Jingle Hells compared to normal zombies modes.

All Jingle Hells changes in BO6 Zombies

It’s the most wonderful time. Image via Activision

Map makeover Liberty Falls has a decidedly festive theme this time around, including snow and decorations. You’ll hear sleigh bells jingling, and a ring-ting-tingling, too, as you run around Liberty Falls, so look up and you may see Zombie Santa flying around with his undead reindeer. The zombies will have their own appropriate names, too.

GobbleGum Gifts GobbleGum Gifts spawn occasionally, giving you GobbleGums including the new Holiday Cheer gum.

Let it snow Snow has fallen over Liberty Falls, leaving snowball piles around the map. Snowballs can be picked up from the piles and used to throw at zombies to freeze them in place. The piles are marked on your minimap.

Naughty or Nice Power-Up A golden stocking power-up can be picked up for a chance to be found naughty, or nice. If nice, you get unlimited ammo for a short time, but if found naughty, Vermin will begin to spawn around the map.

Loot Snowmen Snowmen placed around the map will either be a zombie or hold some nice loot if you destroy them. Be sure to take all the Frosties out just to be sure.

Present Boxes Zombies will sometimes drop special presents, which when interacted with, contain loot like weapons and more.

S.A.M.T.A. Trials A holiday spin on the S.A.M. Trials, these computers have a festive makeover all around the map and also spawn present boxes nearby.

Frozen Rounds During special rounds on Liberty Falls, a fog will spawn in the air and begin to freeze players who are outside too long. Head indoors when this happens or risk getting slaughtered in cold blood.



