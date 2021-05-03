Seattle Surge adds Decemate to Call of Duty League lineup

The Seattle Surge is making its first roster change of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Decemate has joined the Surge to replace Loony, the organization announced today. He'll compete alongside Octane, Gunless, and Prestinni heading into the final week of Stage Three group play.

The Surge have struggled this year, sitting in second-to-last place in the standings right now with just 50 CDL Points. Following a last-place finish at the Stage One Major in March, Seattle seemed to be turning things around in Stage Two with a top-eight placing. But so far in Stage Three, Seattle are 0-3 in Group B with two matches remaining.

Decemate was most recently competing in the North American Challengers scene with several pros who were benched or dropped by CDL teams this year, including Methodz, Slacked, and Fire. The 23-year-old has spent the first half of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season competing in the amateur scene after playing for the CDL's Los Angeles Guerrillas last year. He's a strong submachine gun player with a background in Search and Destroy, which could help Seattle improve in the all-important game mode.

"It would be a genuine disservice to not mention what Loony has done for this team," Seattle head coach Nubzy said on Twitter. "Despite what anyone will want to believe, Dan brought this team leadership and never let anyone give up on themselves. We fully intend on utilizing him as the most beneficial fifth man in the league."

Decemate will make his Surge debut when Seattle face off against the Atlanta FaZe on Friday, May 7 at 2pm CT. The Surge will wrap up their Stage Three group play matches in a showdown with the London Royal Ravens on Sunday, May 9 at 2pm CT.