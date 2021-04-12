Slacked benched by Florida Mutineers following Stage 2 Major of 2021 Call of Duty League season

The Stage Two Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season just ended a few moments ago but some franchises are already making roster changes to prepare for Stage Three.

Slacked has been benched by the Florida Mutineers, the 23-year-old announced today. Slacked said he's "not sure what the future looks like" but he plans to keep competing in the Challengers scene.

I’ve officially been benched by Florida. Not sure what the future looks like, but will continue to work hard in challengers. Best of luck to them ❤️ — Josiah Berry (@Slacked) April 12, 2021

Slacked officially joined the Mutineers on Dec. 7 after spending the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League with the Seattle Surge. Despite having a talented roster on paper, though, Florida has struggled early in the 2021 season.

The Mutineers came in last place in their group in both Stage One and Stage Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. They managed to earn a top-eight placing at the Stage One Major, though. But most recently, Florida walked away from the Stage Two Major with a top-10 finish.

It's unclear who will replace Slacked in Florida's lineup. The Mutineers' current starting roster features Skyz, Owakening, and Neptune. Florida does have Havok signed as a substitute, but the franchise could also opt to sign another up-and-coming amateur player—similar to what it did with Neptune earlier this year.

Florida does have some time to try out new players if that's what the organization decides to do. Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is set to kick off on April 22.