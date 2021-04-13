Paris Legion parts ways with Fire

The Paris Legion has dropped Luis “Fire” Rivera from its Call of Duty League roster, the organization announced today. Fire was fully released from the franchise and is now able to play on any Challengers team.

Fire joined the Paris roster at the beginning of the season. He made a name for himself in the Challengers league during the 2020 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season. The highlight of his time as an amateur was coming in third place at the North American Call of Duty Challengers Finals in August.

Today, we part ways with @Fire40



We thank Luis for being an exemplary teammate and a fierce competitor with an unmatched hunger to learn and win.



Good luck in the future!#EnGarde #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/PB3LU5T3NA — Paris Legion (@ParisLegion) April 13, 2021

Paris has struggled to perform all season, though, and was most recently swept by the L.A. Thieves in the Stage Two Major. Fire had a rough time during the series and finished with 27 kills and 50 deaths. The Legion are now 4-8 and in 10th place in the 2021 season with 50 CDL points. They're only ahead of the London Royal Ravens in the standings and tied with the Seattle Surge.

It's clear Paris needs to adjust its roster to succeed and the organization decided to part ways with Fire. The franchise has not announced who will replace Fire in the starting roster, however.

Me being fully released i'm allowed to play with anyone in challengers.



25,000 pro points if that matters lmk — fire (@Fire40) April 13, 2021

Fire confirmed that he's able to compete on any Challengers team since he was fully released from the Paris Legion. He's still a young player with a lot of raw talent and can likely succeed in the amateur league.

The Paris Legion still have time to bounce back from their rough start to the season. Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season begins on April 22.