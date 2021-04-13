Sources: Legion, Subliners, and Mutineers looking to make changes heading into Stage 3 of 2021 Call of Duty League season

A midseason period of rostermania could be on the horizon.

New York, Paris, and Florida all had disappointing results at the second Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season over the weekend. And all three teams are looking to make roster changes before Stage Three begins on April 22.

There might be more movement on the way in the coming days, according to sources, but here are the three most likely scenarios for these three teams at the moment.

After earning a top-eight placing at the Stage Two Major over the weekend, the Subliners are potentially exploring multiple roster moves, starting with shifting substitute player HyDra into the main roster in place of Mack.

HyDra was originally projected to start for New York earlier this year. But due to visa complications prior to the season starting, he was unable to travel from France to the U.S.

By the time HyDra landed in the U.S, the Subliners had just placed third at the first Major of the season, which meant the team wasn't in a rush to move him into the main roster.

Heading into the Stage Two Major, the Subliners were sitting in second place in the Group A standings with a 4-1 series count. But during the Major, they lost 3-0 to both the Dallas Empire and Los Angeles Thieves and were knocked out of the tournament.

Sitting at fourth place in the season standings isn’t where New York wants to be. Stay tuned for more potential roster moves from the franchise.

The Paris Legion's underdog roster has shown small flashes of potential throughout the first two stages of the Call of Duty League season. But the team is ultimately looking to replace rookie player Fire, who was officially released by the Legion earlier today.

Temp, who was benched by the Los Angeles Thieves in March, is the most likely candidate to join the Legion, according to multiple sources. Temp has previous experience playing with both Classic and AquA.

Legion earned a top-12 placing over the weekend and are sitting in 10th in the season standings.

Saints, who's been dominant in Challengers so far this season, is another player that the French franchise had its eyes on, according to sources.

The Florida Mutineers will trial multiple players to fill Slacked's starting spot after he announced that he was benched by the team on April 11.

Havok, who was also benched by Mutineers before the season even started, was spotted in a scrim lobby yesterday with Florida head coach Atura.

The team is also showing interest in Challengers player Yeez and possibly Decemate, who played for the Los Angeles Guerrillas during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season last year, according to sources.

Sources say Decemate was also in talks with Toronto Ultra just a few weeks ago. But after winning the Stage Two Major over the weekend, that idea is likely over.

Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is set to kick off on April 22.