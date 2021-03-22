Los Angeles Thieves add Venom to starting Call of Duty League roster, bench Temp

One day after being reverse swept by the New York Subliners in Stage Two of the Call of Duty League, the Los Angeles Thieves are making a roster change.

The Thieves announced today that Temp will be moving to the bench and he's being replaced by top amateur player Venom, effective immediately. L.A.'s coach JKap and GM Muddawg announced the move in a video.

Welcome @Vxnxm to the LA Thieves starting roster. #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/s4uhO1i6zx — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) March 22, 2021

Venom was a part of the WestR team that dominated Call of Duty Challengers in the first few months of Black Ops Cold War. He now joins one of his former teammates, PaulEhx, in the CDL.

"Our teamwork's been lacking, our crossfire's been lacking," Muddawg said. "We just know that we need to do something with the roster."

L.A. Thieves sit in fifth place in the CDL with 80 CDL Points after the first week of matches in Stage Two. That puts them ahead of more than half of the teams in the league, but more is expected from the talented roster.

L.A.'s starting lineup will now feature Venom, SlasheR, Kenny, and TJHaLy. Their next match with the new starting four will be on March 26 vs. PaulEhx's squad, the London Royal Ravens.

